Foreigner was preparing double terrorist attack in Kyiv: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTO

A Russian agent who was preparing two explosions in the capital has been detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Initially, the man was supposed to plant a homemade explosive device under the car of a Ukrainian soldier. Then he planned to remotely detonate the bomb while the soldier approaching the car. After the emergency services arrived at the scene, another explosive device planted nearby was supposed to go off.

The SSU uncovered the enemy's plan in advance and detained the perpetrator at his place of residence while he was equipping the IED with mobile phones for remote activation.

Read more: 20-year-old Kyiv resident planned to blow up car with Ukrainian military personnel in Mykolaiv, - SSU. PHOTO

Who planned to carry out the terrorist attack?

"The terrorist attack was planned by a handyman from the South Caucasus who had been recruited by ruscists and had been living in the Ukrainian capital for a long time. He came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for "quick money" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited remotely, the foreigner received instructions from a Russian special services agent on how to make homemade bombs from improvised materials.

He ordered the necessary components for the bombs online and, after synthesising the chemical components, placed them in a food container," the statement said.





At night, the man was to arrive at the location of the parked car and place one of the explosives under the bonnet and the other nearby.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: wounded National Guard soldier Yosyp Pavlynskyi dies. PHOTO

During a search, a homemade bomb and components for its manufacture, a mobile phone with evidence of cooperation with the Russian Federation, and combat grenades were seized from him.





He has been notified that he is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack.

The issue of additional charges against the foreigner for illegal handling of ammunition and manufacturing an explosive device is also being decided.

The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: Kharkiv resident who "lured" police officers to scene of terrorist attack in Lviv on 22 February has been notified of suspicion. PHOTO