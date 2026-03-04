Terrorist attack in Lviv: wounded National Guard soldier Yosyp Pavlynskyi dies. PHOTO

A law enforcement officer wounded during a terrorist attack in Lviv has died.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi, according to Censor.NET.

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New victim

"Unfortunately, we have another loss after the terrorist attack in Lviv. A 30-year-old soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine, Yosyp Pavlyns'kyi, died in hospital," the statement said.

As noted, he arrived at the scene of the explosion that evening along with other services. He was helping to push people back and create a safe perimeter. It was at that moment that the second explosion occurred.

Yosyp was from the village of Bakivtsi in the Lviv region. He is survived by his wife and young daughter.

Read more: Zelenskyy on terrorist attack in Lviv: Attack was organised by Russia; intelligence data indicates that Russian Federation plans to continue such attacks

Terrorist attack in Lviv

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Lviv: law enforcement officers were killed and wounded, Sadovyi declared it a terrorist attack.

According to updated information, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed, 24 people were injured, some seriously.

Later it became known that a suspect in the organisation of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.

On the evening of 22 February, a 33-year-old resident of Kostopol, Rivne region, was detained and charged with committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as illegal handling of weapons.

On 23 February, a court in Lviv remanded the suspect in custody.

Read more: Kharkiv resident who "lured" police officers to scene of terrorist attack in Lviv on 22 February has been notified of suspicion. PHOTO