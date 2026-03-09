In Vinnytsia region, scheme for smuggling men across Dniester for $6,000 exposed. PHOTO

Operatives of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi border guard detachment have exposed a channel for the illegal smuggling of conscription-age individuals across the state border.

The organizer of the scheme turned out to be a 51-year-old resident of Mykhailivka, Mohyliv-Podilskyi district, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Working as a security guard in his daily life, the man decided to "monetize" his knowledge of the terrain and lay out a route for "clients" across the state border in his native village.

He found those wishing to reach the shore of the neighboring state through so-called "word of mouth." By prior agreement, the "client" arrived by train in Vapniarka.

There, the organizer met him and drove him toward the border area, providing detailed instructions along the way regarding the subsequent border crossing.

According to his plan, the "client" was to cross the state border by swimming across the icy Dniester, risking health and life. The organizer explained the route, the point of entry into the water, and even previously advised purchasing a wetsuit to increase the chances of reaching the opposite shore.

The price of the "services" was 6,000 US dollars. However, the "dealer" failed to implement his plan – law enforcement officers detained him while he was transporting the passenger.

During authorized searches, a mobile phone and a vehicle were seized. The perpetrator was notified of suspicion of "Illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine." The measures were carried out in cooperation with representatives of the National Police, the SBU in the Vinnytsia region, and under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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