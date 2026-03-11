Spying in ranks of National Guard: Russian GRU agent sentenced to life imprisonment, - SSU

Another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) received a life sentence with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

As noted, the agent turned out to be a contractor for the Ukrainian National Guard who had been recruited by the enemy and was spying on the defenders of the Kharkiv region from within.

While working as a radio operator at a communications center, the agent leaked decrypted combat control signals from the air defense forces to the Russians. The occupiers hoped to use the intelligence to identify blind spots in Ukrainian radar stations in order to prepare new strikes on Kharkiv.

The traitor also walked around the city to identify and mark on Google Maps the locations of other Defense Forces units that the enemy was preparing to shell. The agent tried to covertly extract additional information about the coordinates of Ukrainian defenders from military personnel she knew.

See more: SSU detained another Russian agent who was directing Russian "KABs" at defenders of Sloviansk. PHOTO

Arrest of an agent

The traitor was detained at the initial stage of her espionage activities in September 2024. Measures were taken in advance to secure the locations of Ukrainian defenders in the area of enemy reconnaissance activities.

During searches, a smartphone containing evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee. Pro-Kremlin "posts" were also found on her gadget, in which she justifies the temporary occupation of Crimea and part of the Donbas territory.

The traitor was found guilty

It is reported that the court found the perpetrator guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: