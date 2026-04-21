Late last night, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv: three people injured

Late on the night of April 20, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv, resulting in civilian casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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According to the mayor, at least three people are known to have been injured in the shelling.

Several private homes were also damaged in the attack. Their windows were shattered and their roofs were damaged.

Details regarding the damage are still being confirmed.

On the evening of April 20, Russian forces struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv with a combat drone. Six people were injured.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones (updated)