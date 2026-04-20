Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 5:37 p.m. – A group of UAVs was reported heading toward Pavlohrad.

At 5:45 p.m. – UAVs in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

At 5:55 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation toward the Kharkiv region.

Updated information

At 8:44 p.m. – The Air Force reports:

UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Kharkiv region: UAVs heading toward Bohodukhiv and Staryi Merchyk.

Updated information

At 9:06 p.m. – UAVs heading toward Sumy.

Updated information

At 10:03 p.m. – Threat of ballistic weapons use.

At 10:05 p.m. – Missile heading toward Dnipro.

At 10:07 p.m. – Another missile was reported heading toward Dnipro.

Updated information

At 10:18 p.m. – Sumy region: UAVs heading toward Romny and UAVs heading toward Kharkiv.

At 10:31 p.m. – All-clear for the ballistic weapons threat.

During air raid alerts, stay in safe places!

Earlier, it was reported that two women were killed in Nikopol as a result of a drone attack.

Read more: Two women were killed in drone attack in Nikopol