Two women were killed in drone attack in Nikopol

Two women were killed in Nikopol as a result of a Russian drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

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The aftermath of the attack on the city

According to him, the enemy attacked the city with an FPV drone. The strike damaged five-story apartment buildings, a private home, and several cars.

"Two people were killed. The enemy attacked Nikopol with an FPV drone. Five-story buildings, a private home, and cars were damaged," he said.

The regional governor stated that the 77-year-old woman died at the scene. Another victim, an 83-year-old woman, was hospitalized in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save her.

Earlier in the evening of April 20, Russian forces struck the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv with a combat drone. Six people were injured in the attack.

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