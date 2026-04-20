Two women were killed in drone attack in Nikopol
Two women were killed in Nikopol as a result of a Russian drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.
The aftermath of the attack on the city
According to him, the enemy attacked the city with an FPV drone. The strike damaged five-story apartment buildings, a private home, and several cars.
"Two people were killed. The enemy attacked Nikopol with an FPV drone. Five-story buildings, a private home, and cars were damaged," he said.
The regional governor stated that the 77-year-old woman died at the scene. Another victim, an 83-year-old woman, was hospitalized in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save her.
- Earlier in the evening of April 20, Russian forces struck the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv with a combat drone. Six people were injured in the attack.
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