Occupiers operate in small assault groups in Kupiansk direction but suffer defeat – 77th Separate Airborne Brigade. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk sector, units of the 77th Separate Airborne Naddniprianska Brigade of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces continue to repel the enemy’s offensive operations.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy is operating with small assault groups, attempting to infiltrate and establish positions on Ukrainian lines.
All enemy attempts are promptly detected and promptly suppressed.
Paratroopers are systematically eliminating enemy personnel and striking at communications and logistical elements, specifically motor vehicles that the enemy actively uses for maneuvering and delivering resources.
The situation in the brigade’s area of responsibility remains under control.
"Units of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces are confidently holding their lines and preventing the enemy's advance," the commentary to the released video states.
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