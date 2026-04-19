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Fighters from "Steel Border" brigade defeated two Russian assault groups and destroyed "Hyacinth-B" artillery pieces. VIDEO
Border guards from the "Steel Border" unit destroyed two 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" howitzers behind enemy lines, more than 20 kilometres away.
According to Censor.NET, the troops also stopped two enemy assault groups in the Northern Slobozhansk and Kursk sectors.
Ukrainian defenders also add that radio intercepts have confirmed the elimination of 10 occupiers.
The video has been published on social media.
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