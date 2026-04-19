Fighters from "Steel Border" brigade defeated two Russian assault groups and destroyed "Hyacinth-B" artillery pieces. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Steel Border" unit destroyed two 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" howitzers behind enemy lines, more than 20 kilometres away.

According to Censor.NET, the troops also stopped two enemy assault groups in the Northern Slobozhansk and Kursk sectors.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukrainian defenders also add that radio intercepts have confirmed the elimination of 10 occupiers.

The video has been published on social media.

Read more: Three enemy ships, radar stations and enemy logistics in occupied Crimea have been struck, — SSU