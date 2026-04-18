Three enemy ships, radar stations and enemy logistics in occupied Crimea have been struck, — SSU

Fighters from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre carried out a comprehensive operation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, during which three Russian military vessels were struck.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What was hit?

According to the SSU, the following were hit:

The Russian Navy’s large landing ship ‘Yamal’;

Russian Navy large landing ship "Azov";

Military vessel of an unidentified type.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,317,150 people (+1,080 per day), 11,876 tanks, 40,242 artillery systems, 24,410 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

It is also noted that there is information regarding the probable destruction of a Project 21980 "Grachonok" anti-sabotage boat.

Furthermore, SSU "Alfa" drones damaged the antenna unit of the "Dolphin" communications system, the MR-10M1 "Mys-M1" radar, and fuel tanks at the "Yugtorsan" oil depot.

"The SSU is systematically and consistently destroying the enemy across the entire front line, including the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Service’s fighters are reducing the fleet’s combat capability, deliberately disrupting logistics and depriving the enemy of the ability to fully utilise the peninsula as a military base. Every strike against ships and critical infrastructure has a cumulative effect and directly impacts the Russian Federation’s ability to wage war. This work will not stop: the intensity and depth of the SSU’s operations will only increase until the enemy loses the ability to operate on Ukrainian territory," the statement reads.