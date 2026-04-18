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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,317,150 people (+1,080 per day), 11,876 tanks, 40,242 artillery systems, 24,410 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,317,150 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 18, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,317,150 (+1,080) people  
  • tanks – 11,876 (+6) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,410 (+10) units
  • artillery systems – 40,242 (+82) units
  • MLRS – 1,743 (+4) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,349 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 245,112 (+2,104) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 90,194 (+180) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,129 (+0) units

Read more: 118 combat clashes recorded on front, most of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Втрати РФ перевищили 1,317 млн військових — дані Генштабу

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Russian Army (12231) Armed Forces HQ (5396) liquidation (3123) elimination (7671)
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