Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,317,150 people (+1,080 per day), 11,876 tanks, 40,242 artillery systems, 24,410 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,317,150 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties of the Russian Army
Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 18, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,317,150 (+1,080) people
- tanks – 11,876 (+6) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,410 (+10) units
- artillery systems – 40,242 (+82) units
- MLRS – 1,743 (+4) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,349 (+0) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 350 (+0) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 245,112 (+2,104) units
- cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 90,194 (+180) units
- specialized equipment – 4,129 (+0) units
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password