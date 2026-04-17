118 combat clashes recorded on front, most of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on 17 April, 118 combat clashes have taken place on the front line. The enemy is exerting the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Today, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, carried out 38 airstrikes, and dropped 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,031 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,396 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat clashes took place. In addition, the enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and conducted 82 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, four of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched one assault on our units’ positions near Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy assault towards Petropavlivka.

Read more: Russians are pulling resources to southern outskirts of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region – 7th Air Assault Forces Corps

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched two offensives near Hrekivka and towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked twice near Yampol and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out no active operations since the beginning of the day.

The Defence Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Muravka, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 48 occupiers were killed, and 14 were wounded in this direction today. One artillery system, three vehicles, eight pieces of special equipment, and one personnel shelter were destroyed; one tank, two artillery systems, five vehicles, and 49 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 247 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried eight times to improve their tactical position towards Kalynivske, Vorone, and Oleksandrohrad. Kolomiytsi came under an airstrike.

Read more: 40 combat engagements recorded at front, half of them in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 occupiers` attacks took place towards the settlements of Huliaipilske, Zelene, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, and near Huliaipole. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

took place towards the settlements of Huliaipilske, Zelene, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, and near Huliaipole. Three combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Kopani, Rivne, Barvinivka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Shevchenkivske, Lisne, Charivne, and Myrne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk. Zarichne came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out four unsuccessful attacks towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Read more: Tuapse oil refinery, air defense systems, command posts and Russian troop concentrations hit – General Staff