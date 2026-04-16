Tuapse oil refinery, air defense systems, command posts and Russian troop concentrations hit – General Staff

Yesterday and overnight into April 16, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out fire strikes on a number of key facilities of the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Tuapse oil refinery

The Tuapse oil refinery (Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia) was hit.

The Tuapse refinery processes oil at a declared capacity of 12 million tonnes per year. The facility is actively involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

A strike on the target was confirmed, followed by a fire at the site.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

See more: Oil refinery on fire in Russia’s Tuapse after drone attack. SATELLITE PHOTO

Strikes in temporarily occupied territories

In addition, a strike was carried out on an area where a tactical group of the 15th Separate Coastal Missile Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (Bastion coastal missile system) was concentrated (Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Ukrainian forces also struck enemy air defense systems:

a Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system (Bahatovka, temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region),

a Pantsir surface-to-air missile and gun system (Feodosia, temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea),

an Osa surface-to-air missile system (Vodiane, temporarily occupied Donetsk region).

Read more: Strike on Tuapse Oil Refinery: drones attacked "Rosneft" facility

UAV control points and manpower

In addition, enemy UAV control points were struck in the areas of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region and Hola Prystan in the Kherson region.

Enemy manpower was also hit in the areas of Rodynske and Zatyshne in the Donetsk region, as well as an enemy command post near Rivnopil in the Donetsk region.

Enemy losses are being clarified.

Read more: Allies asked Kyiv not to strike Russian oil terminals – Budanov

Background

Earlier, it was reported that overnight on April 16, a drone attack was recorded in the Russian city of Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai).

Later, a satellite image of the aftermath of the strike in Tuapse was published, showing the oil refinery on fire after the drone attack. The image indicates that smoke from the fire spread for more than 100 kilometres.