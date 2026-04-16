Oil refinery on fire in Russia’s Tuapse after drone attack. SATELLITE PHOTO

In the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, an oil refinery is on fire following a drone attack. A satellite image of the consequences of the strike shows that smoke from the fire has spread over 100 kilometers.

This was reported by Radio Liberty, which published a satellite photo of the attack's aftermath, Censor.NET informs.

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The aftermath of the attack was recorded

A new satellite image from the Planet.com service, taken around noon local time, shows a dense column of smoke.

Previously, monitoring channels reported that three reservoirs caught fire at the oil refinery.

Background

It was reported the day before that on the night of April 16, a drone attack was recorded in the Russian city of Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai)

Read more: Defence forces have struck enemy oil depot, oil pumping station and three ammunition depots, — General Staff

What is known about the targeted facility?

The Tuapse Oil Refinery is a Russian oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai.

By scale, it is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia — its capacity is estimated at approximately 10–12 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and raw materials for petrochemistry and plays an important role in supplying the domestic market and exports.

The plant forms a single production complex with the marine terminal of the petroleum product supply enterprise PJSC Rosneft - RN-Marine Terminal Tuapse LLC.

The bulk of the products are exported. It is part of the Rosneft oil company.

See more: Satellite image: fire at petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan following attack by our drones. PHOTO