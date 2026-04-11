Defence forces have struck enemy oil depot, oil pumping station and three ammunition depots, — General Staff

On the night of April 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck an oil depot, an oil pumping station, three ammunition depots, and Russian personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor state.

This is stated in a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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"As part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor's offensive capabilities, yesterday and overnight on April 11, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of the enemy's logistical and other key targets, both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and directly on the territory of the aggressor state," the statement said.

Oil pumping station and oil depot

Ukrainian troops struck oil infrastructure facilities used to supply the Russian occupation forces: the "Krymskaya" oil pumping station (Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation), as well as the "Gvardeyskaya" oil depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ammunition depots

Enemy ammunition depots in the areas around the towns of Makedonivka and Donetsk in the Donetsk region, as well as in Osipenko in the Zaporizhzhia region, were also hit.

In addition, Ukrainian troops carried out strikes against drone control centers in the Konovalov area of the Zaporizhzhia region and the Hola Prystan area of the Kherson region.

Read more: 148 combat clashes since start of day: most attacks recorded in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Casualties

Enemy troop concentrations near the settlements of Stepove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Stepnohirsk, Pryazovsk, and Rybne in the Zaporizhzhia region, have also been targeted.

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted are currently being assessed.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to take measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers and put an end to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.