Satellite image: fire at petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan following attack by our drones. PHOTO

Evidence has emerged online of a successful strike on a strategic target deep within Russian territory. Satellites have captured the aftermath of the strike on the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant.

Journalists from the "Schemes" project have published satellite images clearly showing the aftermath of the attack by Ukrainian drones on the plant in the city of Sterlitamak, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, reports Censor.NET.

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The aftermath of the strike: smoke and destruction

The footage shows a column of thick black smoke rising above the plant’s grounds and likely damage to production facilities.

It should be recalled that on 15 April, the Unmanned Systems Forces Command officially announced that the facility had been struck.

The Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant is part of the aggressor country’s critical defence industry infrastructure. The plant specialises in the production of:

Aviation fuel (used by the Russian Federation’s combat aviation);

High-octane fuel additives;

Specialised chemical components and rubber.

Russian officials have traditionally sought to conceal the extent of the damage. The Governor of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, confirmed the drone attack the day before, but refrained from naming the specific facility or describing the consequences, referring only to an "attempted strike". However, satellite data refutes claims of "successful air defence operations" with no consequences on the ground.

Watch more: Petrochemical plant attacked by drones in Sterlitamak, Russia. VIDEO