Petrochemical plant attacked by drones in Sterlitamak, Russia. VIDEO

Explosions have been heard in the Russian city of Sterlitamak (Republic of Bashkortostan).

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The city is under attack by drones.

According to ASTRA, the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant, which produces aviation fuel, is under attack.

Local authorities have confirmed the attack but have not named the specific facility.

"Several drones have been shot down over the industrial zone of Sterlitamak. Debris has fallen onto the premises of one of the facilities. All emergency services are on site, extinguishing the resulting fire. We are establishing the details," wrote Radiy Khabirov, Head of Bashkortostan.

What is known about the plant?

The "Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant" is a large petrochemical enterprise that produces synthetic rubbers, phenolic antioxidants (including "Agidol"), fuel components, in particular aviation petrol, as well as various chemical additives and hardeners.

Read: Drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation: the ‘Krymskaya’ oil storage facility was hit