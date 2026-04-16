Strike on Tuapse Oil Refinery: drones attacked "Rosneft" facility

A drone attack was reported in the Russian city of Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai) on the night of April 16.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary reports, the strikes may have hit the Tuapse Oil Refinery, which is owned by Rosneft. Fires broke out at the facility following the explosions. It is reported that five separate fires have been detected on the refinery grounds, affecting both storage tanks and equipment.

Details regarding the extent of the damage are still being clarified.

In addition, drones likely struck the port area near the berths.

Watch more: Petrochemical plant attacked by drones in Sterlitamak, Russia. VIDEO

What is known about the targeted facility?

The Tuapse Oil Refinery is a Russian oil refinery located in the Krasnodar Krai.

In terms of scale, it is one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation—its capacity is estimated at approximately 10–12 million tons of crude oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and feedstock for the petrochemical industry and plays a vital role in supplying the domestic market and exports.

The plant forms a single production complex with the marine terminal of Rosneft’s oil products supply subsidiary, "RN-Morskoy Terminal Tuapse" LLC.

The majority of its output is exported. It is part of the "Rosneft" oil company.

2024

January 25, 2024 – first major drone attack: fire at the primary processing unit, partial shutdown of the plant.

May 17, 2024 – massive attack on Tuapse: the refinery and port were hit, and operations were temporarily suspended.

July 2024 – another strike, fire on the plant premises (localized infrastructure damage).

Late 2024 – repeated attacks were recorded, resulting in temporary shutdowns of individual facilities.

2025

March 14, 2025 – drone strike, fire at the refinery, shutdown of some units.

November 1–2, 2025 – attack on port/loading infrastructure, fire at the terminal serving the refinery; suspension of shipments.

November 2025 (mentioned in reports) – another strike on the complex’s facilities, halt in exports.

2026

January 2026 – Damage to the loading terminal at the Tuapse Refinery (a key component of exports) has been confirmed.

Watch more: Power substation is on fire in Krasnodar Krai following attack. VIDEO