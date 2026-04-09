Power substation is on fire in Krasnodar Krai following attack. VIDEO

The "Krymska" Linear Production and Dispatch Station in Krymsk has come under attack. The 110 kV4 substation on the site is on fire.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On the night of 9 April, residents of the town of Krymsk in the Krasnodar Krai reported numerous explosions. The head of the region reported one fatality and a fire on the premises of the facility.

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, the Krymska Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) has been attacked.

This is an oil pipeline infrastructure facility that forms part of the main pipeline system. The 110 kV ‘Krymska NPS’ substation caught fire.

It is located on the premises of the ‘Krymska’ Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) of JSC ‘Chernomortransneft’.

What is known about the attacked facility?

The "Krymska" LPDS falls under the jurisdiction of the Krasnodar Regional Administration of Main Oil Pipelines (KRUMP), which, in turn, is part of JSC "Chernomortransneft".

The station pumps oil and petroleum products via the main oil pipelines (MOP) "Tikhoretsk – Novorossiysk 2,3", "Krymsk – Grushova" and "Krymsk – Krasnodar", as well as the "Tikhoretsk – Novorossiysk 1" petroleum products pipeline (MOPPP).

From the "Krymska" LPDS, oil and petroleum products are transported via pipelines to the port of Novorossiysk or to the Ilsky and Afipsky refineries.

Read more: Frigate Admiral Makarov was damaged twice during attack on Novorossiysk. SATELLITE IMAGES