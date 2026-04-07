Frigate Admiral Makarov was damaged twice during attack on Novorossiysk. SATELLITE IMAGES

The Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate "Admiral Makarov" sustained at least two hits whilst in the port of Novorossiysk. Damage to the bow and vertical launch systems has been confirmed.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel Exilenova+, this is evidenced by satellite photos.

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Analysts report damage to one of the Project 11356R frigates, which was based in Novorossiysk.

This is the frigate Admiral Makarov, which is estimated to have sustained at least two hits.

According to an analysis of satellite images and video:

The first hit was recorded near the quay in the area of the 3S14 (Kalibr) vertical launchers;

the second hit the bow mooring section of the ship.

Analysts note that the first hit may have been limited to a shockwave without critical damage, whilst the second struck a less vulnerable part of the hull.

Read more: "Sheskharis" pier and terminal in Novorossiysk have been damaged. SATELLITE IMAGES

It is reported that personnel may have been on board during the strikes. The risk of injury from debris or the blast wave cannot be ruled out, though the scale of potential casualties remains unclear.

The information is based on an analysis of satellite imagery and open sources, which do not allow for independent confirmation of the full extent of the damage or the military consequences of the incident.

What led up to this?

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, Major Robert Madyar Brovdi, reported the day before that on the night of 6 April, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the frigate "Admiral Makarov" in the port of Novorossiysk and hit the "Sivash" drilling rig.

Read more: Drones are once again attacking port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTOS