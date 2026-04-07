"Sheskharis" pier and terminal in Novorossiysk have been damaged. SATELLITE IMAGES

Following a Ukrainian strike in Novorossiysk, the pier and infrastructure facilities at the "Sheskharis" oil terminal were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Radio Liberty," this has been confirmed by satellite imagery.

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This is one of the key oil transshipment facilities on the Black Sea coast.

Damage has been reported to the berthing area as well as to infrastructure components essential to the terminal’s operations. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but it is already clear that the facility’s operations have been affected.

What preceded it?

On the night of April 6, drones attacked the "Sheskharis" terminal. There are reports of a fire, falling debris, and possible damage to residential buildings.

The attack was confirmed by the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces struck frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" in port of Novorossiysk and "Sivash" drilling rig, - Madyar. VIDEO

The "Sheskharis" transshipment complex: what is known?

The "Sheskharis" transshipment complex is one of the key components of Russia's oil infrastructure on the Black Sea, located in the port of Novorossiysk. Here is what is known about it:

It is a large offshore oil loading terminal designed for:

receiving oil from pipelines;

storage;

transshipment (loading) onto tankers for export.

It is part of the "Transneft" system (via "Chernomortransneft").

It effectively serves as the terminal point of the pipeline network prior to maritime export.

Read more: Defense forces struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, aviation equipment depot, and other enemy targets, — General Staff