Unmanned Systems Forces struck frigate "Admiral Makarov" in port of Novorossiysk and "Sivash" drilling rig, - Madyar (clarified). VIDEO

On the night of 6 April, unmanned aerial systems struck the frigate "Admiral Makarov" in the port of Novorossiysk and hit the "Sivash" drilling rig.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Major Robert Madyar Brovdi, commander of the USF of AFU, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the frigate?

The "Admiral Makarov" is a carrier of Kalibr missiles.

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"The air defence missiles were launched directly from the frigate as it approached the target, which did not prevent it from picking off the floating scab," explained Madyar.

Details

According to him, the operation was carried out by the Birds of the 1st Operational Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces, planned and coordinated by the SSU.

The extent of the damage is being assessed by intelligence.

Read more: In Novorossiysk, drones attacked "Sheskharis" transshipment complex

Clarification

It was initially reported that the Unmanned Systems Forces had struck the frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" in the port of Novorossiysk. However, Madyar later clarified that the vessel in question was the frigate "Admiral Makarov."