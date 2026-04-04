Unmanned aerial systems struck "KuibyshevAzot" in Togliatti, - Madyar. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 1st Special Forces Brigade struck the ‘KuibyshevAzot’ plant in Togliatti (Samara Oblast, Russian Federation).

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the commander of the Special Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Robert Madyar Brovdi, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to him, this is a strategic chemical plant in the Russian Federation that works for the aggressor’s military-industrial complex and produces components for the manufacture of explosives, raw materials for ammunition, and high-viscosity polyamides used in the defence sector, particularly for missiles.

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What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the night of 4 April, a massive attack by strike drones was recorded in Togliatti, as a result of which two industrial enterprises were likely hit.

Previous attacks

These enterprises had already been attacked previously. In March 2026 alone, drones struck ‘KuibyshevAzot’ three times: