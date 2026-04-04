Drone attack in Togliatti: industrial facilities hit. VIDEO

On the night of 4 April, a large-scale attack by strike drones was recorded in Togliatti, which is believed to have hit two industrial facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Attack on the industrial zone

According to local sources, the main targets were the city’s large industrial facilities. Specifically, these were the chemical plants ‘Tolyattikauchuk’ and ‘KuibyshevAzot’.

Eyewitnesses reported a series of explosions, air defence activity and bright flashes in the night sky. Following the strikes, a fire broke out at one of the facilities, accompanied by thick smoke.

Vyacheslav Fedoryshchev, Governor of the Samara Region of the Russian Federation, reported that an employee of "one of the city’s industrial enterprises" was injured in the attack. He was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds.

Traffic has been restricted in the northern industrial hub.

The ‘Covert’ plan has been activated in the Samara Region, which involves the temporary closure of airspace. Due to the threat from UAVs, Kurumoch Airport has temporarily suspended operations. Flights have been diverted to alternative airports.

Read also on Censor.NET: Night-time drone attack on Moscow and the Leningrad region: airports suspended operations

What is known about the company?

"KuibyshevAzot" is one of Russia’s leading chemical companies, a leader in the production of caprolactam and its derivatives, and is also among the largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers. It manufactures:

In addition, the plant produces polyamide plastics and synthetic fibres used in the automotive industry, textiles and electronics. Overall, it is a full-cycle enterprise where both basic chemicals and finished materials are produced from raw materials.

"Tolyattikauchuk" is one of Russia’s largest petrochemical enterprises, located in Tolyatti (Samara Region). Since 2019, it has been part of the PJSC "Tatneft" Group. The plant specialises in the production of synthetic rubbers, monomers and high-octane petrol additives.

Previous attacks

These enterprises have already been targeted in the past. In March 2026 alone, drones struck ‘KuibyshevAzot’ three times:

On 11 March, drones attacked "KuibyshevAzot". Locals reported powerful explosions in the vicinity of the plant. And later, a fire.

On the night of 21 March, the Togliattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot plants were attacked;

On 30 March, drones struck "KuibyshevAzot" again. A fire broke out following the strikes, and thick plumes of black smoke rose above the city.

See also on Censor.NET: Drones attacked Ufa: a fire broke out in an industrial zone and a high-rise building. VIDEO+PHOTOS