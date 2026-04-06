In Novorossiysk, drones attacked "Sheskharis" transshipment complex

A drone attack on the "Sheskharis" terminal has been reported in Novorossiysk, Russia. There are reports of a fire, falling debris, and possible damage to residential buildings.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

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The Krasnodar Krai Emergency Operations Center reported a massive drone attack and stated that "UAV debris" had fallen on the premises of two enterprises in Novorossiysk. In one instance, a fire reportedly broke out but was quickly extinguished.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko stated that drone debris fell on an apartment building in the Yuzhny inner-city district. Information regarding casualties is being verified.

According to OSINT analysis by the Astra Telegram channel, the "Sheskharis" transshipment complex in Novorossiysk was attacked. As reported by the CyberBoroshno Telegram channel, strikes were recorded on three targets:

Berth No. 1, where the most extensive fire caused by an oil spill was recorded;

Berth No. 2;

The SIKN nodes and shut-off valves of the pipeline system, which control the operation of the oil loading berths—key infrastructure that ensures commercial metering and the distribution of oil flows among the berths.

Damage to two main berths and SIKN nodes at the same time means that shipping operations effectively come to a halt.

Read more: Drones launched massive attack on Novgorod region of Russian Federation: thermal power plant and two Lukoil facilities were damaged. VIDEO

The Sheskharis transshipment complex: what is known?

The "Sheskharis" transshipment complex is one of the key components of Russia's oil infrastructure on the Black Sea, located in the port of Novorossiysk. Here is what is known about it:

It is a large offshore oil loading terminal designed for:

receiving oil from pipelines;

storage;

transshipment (loading) onto tankers for export.

It is part of the "Transneft" system (via "Chernomortransneft").

It effectively serves as the terminal point of the pipeline network prior to maritime export.

The attack on Novorossiysk







Read more: Defense forces struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, aviation equipment depot, and other enemy targets, — General Staff