Drones launched massive attack on Novgorod region of Russian Federation: thermal power plant and two Lukoil facilities were damaged. VIDEO
On the night of Saturday, 5 April 2026, the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation was attacked by around 30 drones.
This was reported on Telegram by the governor of the Russian region, Gleb Nikitin, according to Censor.NET.
Kstovo District under attack
According to the Russian side, the industrial zone of the Kstovo district was under attack.
" Two facilities belonging to Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC were damaged as a result of falling debris and subsequent fire. The fire has been contained.
CHP damaged
The Novogorkovskaya CHP plant, as well as several residential buildings and private plots, were also damaged. Power supply to consumers is currently being restored.
The governor has confirmed that, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
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