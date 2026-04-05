Defense forces struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, aviation equipment depot, and other enemy targets, — General Staff

On the night of April 5, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez Refinery

In particular, the infrastructure of the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery (Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod regio, Russian Federation) was damaged. This resulted in a large-scale fire on the refinery’s premises.

It is noted that Lukoil-Nizhegorodnaftorgsintez plays a strategic role in Russia’s oil refining industry, in particular by supplying fuel to the critically important Moscow region (which accounts for nearly 30% of Russia’s total gasoline consumption) and the Russian military.

The facility has a production capacity of 17 million tons of raw materials per year.

The company's product range includes more than 50 types of products, including aviation and diesel fuel, which are supplied directly to meet the needs of the Russian defense industry and to support the occupying forces.

The General Staff added that the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Read more: Enemy launched 17 attacks in Kostiantynivka sector; there were 55 clashes across front in total, — General Staff

The Port of Primorsk

At the same time, a fire has been confirmed following yet another attack on the infrastructure of the port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, which is of strategic importance to the invaders. It is one of the Russian Federation’s largest ports used for the transportation of petroleum products.

Enemy casualties in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

An aviation equipment storage facility has also been hit (Saki, TOT AR Crimea).

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck enemy troop concentrations in the areas of Berezove and Novomykolaivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Yalynske in the Donetsk region.

Enemy casualties are being verified.

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