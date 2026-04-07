Drones are once again attacking port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A drone attack has been ongoing since 5 am at the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The region’s governor, Oleksandr Drozdenko, claimed that 20 UAVs had been shot down.

However, the actual results of the attack and the number of drones that may have reached their targets remain unknown.

According to local sources, mobile fire teams are actively operating over the port. At the same time, there is currently no official information regarding the consequences at the site.

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Port of Ust-Luga: what is known?

The port of Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s key energy hubs on the Baltic Sea, through which oil and petroleum products are exported. Recently, such facilities have increasingly become targets of drone attacks.

Strikes on it directly affect:

Russia’s export revenues;

fuel logistics;

military-economic potential.

Attacks on ports

In March 2026, a series of attacks on port infrastructure in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation was reported, particularly in the Baltic Sea region. The ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk were most frequently mentioned. However, the Defence Forces had attempted to attack port infrastructure in the Leningrad Oblast previously.

On 4 January 2025, Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Ust-Luga, the largest commercial seaport in the Russian Federation, located in the Leningrad Oblast. It is noted that the Security Service’s long-range drones covered over 900 kilometres, flew almost as far as St Petersburg and successfully struck the target. In particular, they struck tanks containing gas condensate. At the end of January, it became known that oil supplies via this port had been suspended.

On 12 September, drones attacked Russia’s largest oil-loading port, "Primorsk," at least one vessel was on fire.

Strikes in March 2026:

On 23 March, a large-scale drone attack was reported in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast, resulting in a fire at the port of Primorsk and damage to infrastructure. The attack damaged a fuel tank, causing the fire. Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed damage to the tank farm and oil loading infrastructure;

On the night of Wednesday, 25 March, the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation was again attacked by drones. The attack caused a fire in the port of Ust-Luga. According to social media reports, a ship was likely damaged;

On the night of Friday, 27 March, the Leningrad Oblast came under another drone attack – the third in a row. Explosions and fires were reported in the vicinity of the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga. Port infrastructure was likely hit. It later emerged that one oil jetty had been completely burnt out;

On the night of Sunday, 29 March, drones again attacked the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation. The port of Ust-Luga sustained further damage, and a fire broke out. The SSU noted that the strike was carried out by long-range drones from the "Alpha" Special Operations Centre;

On the night of 31 March, the Russian port of Ust-Luga was again attacked by drones. This is the third strike on the facility in a month and the seventh consecutive day of attacks in the Leningrad region.

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