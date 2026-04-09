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News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
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Allies asked Kyiv not to strike Russian oil terminals – Budanov

Budanov says allies urged Kyiv to spare Russian oil sites

Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that international partners had asked Ukraine not to strike Russian oil infrastructure.

Censor.NET reports that he said this during a briefing at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, as quoted by Ukrinform.

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According to Budanov, such requests did indeed take place, but Ukraine acts on the basis of its own interests in the war.

Read more: Kushner and Witkoff may visit Ukraine after Easter, — Budanov

What Budanov said

The official noted that partners voice their position with economic factors in mind, in particular, the impact on global prices.

He stressed that Ukraine is not halting its actions despite such signals, as the country takes its own national interest into account and continues to act accordingly.

Background

Earlier, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov had said that Ukraine’s foreign partners had asked it to suspend strikes on Russian oil refineries amid rising energy prices due to the war in the Middle East.

Read more: Budanov: Trilateral talks between Ukraine, United States and Russia have prospects

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Kyrylo Budanov (287) Oil refineries (416) attack (919)
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