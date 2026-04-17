40 combat engagements recorded at front, half of them in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 40 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's report on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 17 April, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strike on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing.

Today, the settlements of Iskryskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Rohizne, Korenok, Hirky, Sopych, Nova Huta, Volfyne, and Studenok came under attack in the Sumy region.

Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region also came under fire.

Yastrubshchyna was hit by an airstrike.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions on 47 occasions, four of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: In Pokrovsk, enemy is being held back on northern outskirts. In south, Russians are amassing equipment and personnel, - "East" Operational Command

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched a single assault on our units’ positions in the vicinity of Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made one attempt to improve its tactical position towards Petropavlivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched two attacks near Hrekivka and towards Lyman.

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out no active operations in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions since the beginning of the day.

Read more: In Pokrovsk direction, role of robotic systems is growing, Russians are shifting to "infiltration" tactics, - "Rubizh" brigade

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 10 times to push our troops out of their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Muravka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks towards Kalynivske and Oleksandrohrad. Kolomiitsi came under an airstrike. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Huliaipilske, Zelene, Zaliznychne and near Huliaipole. One battle is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes near the settlements of Kopani, Rivne, Barvinivka and Liubytske.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Novodmytrivka and Stepka in Sumy region, - DeepState

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assault actions towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

The situation in other sections of the front has not changed significantly so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.