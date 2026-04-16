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Russian forces have advanced near Novodmytrivka and Stepka in Sumy region, - DeepState
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Advance
The enemy has advanced near Novodmytrivka in the Sumy district.
And also near Stepka (Sumy district).
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, DeepState previously stated that Russian occupation forces continue to create a buffer zone along the state border in the Sumy region. The newly established area of enemy control and infiltration covers approximately 150 square kilometres.
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