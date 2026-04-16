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Russian forces have advanced near Novodmytrivka and Stepka in Sumy region, - DeepState

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Advance

The enemy has advanced near Novodmytrivka in the Sumy district.

Russian occupiers are advancing in Sumy region: details

And also near Stepka (Sumy district).

Russian occupiers are advancing in Sumy region: details

Read more: Russian military blocked in center of Kupiansk - attempts to break through continue, - Trehubov

What led up to this?

  • As a reminder, DeepState previously stated that Russian occupation forces continue to create a buffer zone along the state border in the Sumy region. The newly established area of enemy control and infiltration covers approximately 150 square kilometres.

Read more: Russian forces have intensified their offensive across entire front, - Syrskyi

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Sumy region (1922) military actions (3500) Sumskyy district (437) Stepok (1) Novodmytrivka (2) DeepState (523)
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