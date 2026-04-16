Russian forces have advanced near Novodmytrivka and Stepka in Sumy region, - DeepState

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Advance

The enemy has advanced near Novodmytrivka in the Sumy district.

And also near Stepka (Sumy district).

Read more: Russian military blocked in center of Kupiansk - attempts to break through continue, - Trehubov

What led up to this?

As a reminder, DeepState previously stated that Russian occupation forces continue to create a buffer zone along the state border in the Sumy region. The newly established area of enemy control and infiltration covers approximately 150 square kilometres.

Read more: Russian forces have intensified their offensive across entire front, - Syrskyi