Russian military blocked in center of Kupiansk - attempts to break through continue, - Trehubov

A group of Russian soldiers is currently in the basements of a destroyed hospital in Kupiansk. The Russian military is actively attempting to break through to the city, but without success.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, made this announcement on the "We-Ukraine" program.

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"Most likely, about 10 people. Specifically, in the city center, in basements, and in the ruins of the city hospital," he said.

According to him, the Russians continue to attempt to infiltrate Kupiansk, but so far without success.

"The Russians are actively trying to penetrate Kupiansk; they are actively attempting to infiltrate the city from the north. They are also making advances on the immediately adjacent settlements, but so far without much success," Tregubov noted.

At the same time, he noted that while all these attempts have been unsuccessful, they have been very active.

"And right now, let's just say, they aren't reaching the city itself. But they do pose a threat to the settlements around it, especially when we're talking about the eastern sector, the left bank of the Oskil River—there, the Russians have significantly stepped up their pressure on the nearby small villages, though not all the way to Kupiansk. They are actively trying to break through there, and we have to make a certain effort to repel these attacks," the officer concluded.

What happened before?

Tregubov recently reported that Russian troops have intensified their assaults near Kupiansk, attempting to dislodge Ukrainian forces and create conditions for an offensive from the north.

Read more: Russia is trying to drive Ukrainian Armed Forces off left bank of Oskil River, - Trehubov