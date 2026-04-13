Russia is trying to drive Ukrainian Armed Forces off left bank of Oskil River, - Trehubov

Russian troops have intensified their assaults near Kupiansk in an attempt to dislodge Ukrainian forces and create conditions for an offensive from the north.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

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"Nothing much is happening in Kupiansk itself; there is currently a very small number of Russian troops there who are simply being ‘mopping up’ from the area. In other words, things are calm in the city itself, but the outskirts of Kupiansk are currently under very intense enemy attack," he said.

Trehubov also added that the Russians have resumed activity from the east in an attempt to push the Defense Forces off the left bank of the Oskil River so they can try to enter the city from the north.

"They’re constantly trying to push in there; we have to keep destroying them. In other words, they haven’t abandoned their plans for Kupiansk; they just took a beating, paused to regroup, and then pushed in again," the spokesperson explained.

Watch more: Enemy has become significantly more active in Kupiansk direction; Kupiansk itself remains under our control, – Defence Forces. VIDEO