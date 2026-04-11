Enemy has become significantly more active in Kupiansk direction; Kupiansk itself remains under our control, – Defence Forces. VIDEO

The enemy is stepping up its activities in the Kupiansk sector.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET.

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What is the situation in the sector?

According to Trehubov, the enemy is attempting to apply pressure from several sides and create conditions for an advance, but without significant results.

It is also noted that the enemy is attempting to advance on Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

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"The increase in activity there is quite noticeable, and we have to hold them back. The city itself is under Ukrainian control, but the outskirts and settlements around Kupiansk are under active pressure from the Russians," the spokesperson clarified.

Russia’s dreams of ‘buffer zones’

At the same time, intentions are being voiced to create so-called "buffer zones", particularly in the direction of the Vinnytsia region; however, at present, these are more statements than real possibilities.