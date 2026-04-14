Ruscists continue creating buffer zone along border in Sumy Oblast, DeepState says

Russian occupation forces continue to create a buffer zone along the state border in Sumy Oblast. At present, the newly formed area of enemy control and infiltration stands at about 150 square kilometres.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

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The enemy is creating a buffer zone

"The Muscovites got down to this after probing our border to assess their ability to take terrain under control and identify weak spots. The beginning of these advances was, to some extent, the village of Hrabovske, and today this continues with pressure in the area of Myropilske, where enemy advances can be seen in the latest update," the analysts wrote.

DeepState says that the newly formed area of enemy control and infiltration (the red and grey zones) along the border in Sumy Oblast currently amounts to about 150 square kilometres.

The analysts add that the Defence Forces are aware of the enemy’s plans, are monitoring developments, and are trying to counter the spread of its control.

Read more: Occupiers advance near three settlements in Sumy Oblast. MAPS

Russians have stepped up offensive activity in Sumy Oblast

It was recalled that the previous day, spokesperson for the Joint Forces grouping, Viktor Trehubov said that Russian troops had intensified their offensive in the Sumy direction and were trying to expand their zones of control near the border.

For its part, the 14th Army Corps reported that due to the enemy’s superiority in forces and assets, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces had moved to new prepared lines in the area of the settlement of Myropilske in Sumy Oblast.

The decision was made in order to preserve the lives of personnel.

DeepState had reported that Russian occupation forces were advancing in Sumy Oblast.

Read more: Russia wants to create 20-km "buffer zone" along border in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, - Drapatyi