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News Update of DeepState map Fighting in Sumy region
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Occupiers advance near three settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have gained ground in Sumy Oblast.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where the enemy advanced

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Myropilske (Sumy district), Marine (Sumy district) and Novodmytrivka (Sumy district)," the report says.

Sumy region: the occupiers are advancing

Sumy region: the occupiers are advancing

Sumy region: the occupiers are advancing

Read more: Occupiers advance in Hryshyne and near Kotlyne – DeepState. MAPS

Russians step up offensive operations in Sumy Oblast

  • As reported earlier, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Grouping, said that Russian troops had intensified their offensive in the Sumy direction and were trying to expand their zones of control near the border.
  • For its part, the 14th Army Corps reported that due to the enemy’s superiority in manpower and equipment, Ukrainian Defense Forces units had moved to new prepared positions near the settlement of Myropilske in Sumy Oblast.
  • The decision was made in order to preserve the lives of personnel.

Read more: To save lives of their troops, Defence Forces have withdrawn to new positions in Myropillia area of Sumy region, – 14th Corps

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Sumy region (1915) Sumskyy district (432) Mar’yine (1) Myropilske (5) Novodmytrivka (2)
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