To save lives of their troops, Defence Forces have withdrawn to new positions in Myropillia area of Sumy region, – 14th Corps

Due to the enemy’s superiority in forces and equipment, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have moved to new, prepared defensive positions near the village of Myropillia in Sumy region. This decision was made to protect the lives of the personnel.

The 14th Army Corps reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation in the Myropillia area is tense

The headquarters reported that the situation in the area around the village of Myropillia in the Krasnopillia community of the Sumy region remains tense.

"Due to intense combat operations and the enemy's superiority in forces and equipment, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in order to preserve the lives of their personnel, have moved to new, prepared defensive positions, where they continue to hold their ground," the statement said.

The occupying forces are coming under fire from Ukrainian artillery units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and other firepower.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are monitoring the situation, conducting reconnaissance, and are prepared to take further action. We ask that you rely solely on official statements and verified sources of information," the 14th Army Corps added.

Read more: Enemy attacks Defense Forces positions 53 times since start of day – General Staff

The Russians have stepped up their offensive operations

As a reminder, the day before, Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, stated that Russian troops had intensified their offensive in the Sumy region and were attempting to expand their areas of control near the border.