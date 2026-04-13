Enemy has attacked Defense Forces positions 53 times since start of day – General Staff

Since the beginning of Monday, April 13, Russian occupation forces have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 53 times.

This is stated in the AFU General Staff’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Novoivanivka, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, and Budky came under fire. Airstrikes were carried out on the settlement of Novoivanivka.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place near the village of Taratutine. In addition, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped four guided bombs, and fired 34 times at settlements and our troops’ positions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two assaults on the positions of our units near the towns of Zybine and Vovchansk. One of these engagements is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice attempted to improve its tactical position toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Novoosynove. One battle is currently ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,311,180 personnel (+1,070 in 24 hours), 11,859 tanks, 39,871 artillery systems, 24,384 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been five enemy assaults near Kolodiazi, Dibrova, and Lyman. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out one attack on Defense Forces positions near Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Near the settlement of Tykhonivka, our defenders repelled one attack in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, one combat engagement is ongoing. Our defenders successfully stopped 11 enemy attempts to advance near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 16 times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Zapovidne, Bilytske, Hryshyne, and Muravka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, five combat engagements with the enemy took place near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Vorone, and Novohryhorivka. The outskirts of the settlements of Omelnyk, Yasna Poliana, and Zarichne came under airstrikes.

Read more: Defence forces have struck enemy oil depot, oil pumping station and three ammunition depots, — General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaliznychne, Hirske, and Huliaipole. The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Vozdvyzhivska, Novomykolaivka, Yehorivka, Charivne, Dolynka, and Kopani.

near the settlements of Zaliznychne, Hirske, and Huliaipole. The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Vozdvyzhivska, Novomykolaivka, Yehorivka, Charivne, Dolynka, and Kopani. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack near Stepnohirsk and launched airstrikes near the settlements of Yasna Poliana, Zarichne, and Omelnyk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted three futile assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred so far. No enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Ukraine will ensure ceasefire, but reserves right to strike if Russia prepares to launch assault, — General Staff