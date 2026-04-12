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News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,311,180 personnel (+1,070 in 24 hours), 11,859 tanks, 39,871 artillery systems, 24,384 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,311,180 Russian invaders.

This was reported bythe General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian army losses

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 12 April 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,311,180 (+1,070)
  • tanks – 11,859 (+8) units
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 24,384 (+3) units
  • Artillery systems – 39,871 (+73) units
  • MLRS – 1,727 (+1) units
  • air defence systems – 1,345 (+1)
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 233,866 (+2,081) units
  • Cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Vehicles and tankers – 88,914 (+216) units
  • Specialised equipment – 4,121 (+0) units

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukrainian defence forces have struck enemy ammunition and fuel depots and logistics hubs, - General Staff

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (12195) Armed Forces HQ (5379) liquidation (3116)
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