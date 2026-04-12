Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,311,180 personnel (+1,070 in 24 hours), 11,859 tanks, 39,871 artillery systems, 24,384 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,311,180 Russian invaders.
This was reported bythe General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Russian army losses
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 12 April 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,311,180 (+1,070)
- tanks – 11,859 (+8) units
- armoured fighting vehicles – 24,384 (+3) units
- Artillery systems – 39,871 (+73) units
- MLRS – 1,727 (+1) units
- air defence systems – 1,345 (+1)
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 350 (+0) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 233,866 (+2,081) units
- Cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
- Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Vehicles and tankers – 88,914 (+216) units
- Specialised equipment – 4,121 (+0) units
Read also on Censor.NET: Ukrainian defence forces have struck enemy ammunition and fuel depots and logistics hubs, - General Staff
"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff added.
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