Russian forces have intensified their offensive across entire front, - Syrskyi

The Russian aggressor is suffering significant losses, yet it is not abandoning its plans to invade Ukraine. Consequently, the main tasks of the Defence Forces are to kill the enemy, halt its advance, strike at the Russians’ rear, particularly deep within their territory, and protect the skies over our towns and villages.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy has stepped up its offensive operations

According to him, with the change in weather conditions, the enemy has stepped up offensive operations and is conducting them across virtually the entire 1,200 km length of the front line.

"The hottest spots over the past month have been the Oleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Kostyantynivka and Lyman sectors. We must seize the strategic initiative, so we are conducting active defence. Thanks to this, in March our troops regained control of almost 50 square kilometres of territory that had been occupied by the enemy," Syrskyi emphasised.

Read also: Syrskyi visited the Southern Operational Zone: The enemy is reinforcing its forces and wants to turn the tide of the fighting. PHOTOS

According to the Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian quality of warfare is being pitted against Russian quantity, forcing the enemy to play by our rules and constantly postpone the completion of their tasks.

To reduce the enemy’s offensive capabilities, high-intensity strikes are being maintained against military, defence-industrial and other facilities on Russian territory that support the occupiers’ operations.

Deep Strike results

In March, 76 such targets were struck by Deep Strike, 15 of which were oil refining facilities.

As noted, Syrskyi also heard reports on the status of mobilisation and recruitment, logistical support, fortification of defensive lines, training and restoration of units’ combat readiness, and the maintenance of law and order within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, he emphasised the intensification of work on the construction of engineering barriers and fortifications.

Read also: In March, the Russian Federation’s total losses rose by 29% thanks to Ukrainian Special Forces units, says Syrskyi

"It is precisely where fortifications have been constructed in good time and to a high standard that we are able to hold our defences for a long time, protect Ukrainian defenders and destroy more occupiers. A new solution in the context of the modern ‘drone war’ is the construction of underground routes for the movement of military equipment and personnel. The Airborne Assault Forces are setting an example of how this should be done.

I have outlined the tasks for the coming period," concludes the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.