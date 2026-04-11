Syrskyi visited Southern Operational Zone: Enemy is reinforcing its forces and seeks to turn tide of fighting. PHOTO

During his latest working visit to the Southern Operational Zone, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting with the command staff of military command structures, military units, and subunits involved in carrying out combat missions to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

He announced this on Facebook, reports Censor.NET.

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What decisions were taken?

According to him, during the trip he focused on coordinating and improving cooperation within areas of responsibility. Further actions were also coordinated to conduct effective active defence.

In addition, Syrskyi heard reports from commanders and issued the necessary orders to better supply our units with ammunition, UAVs, and other logistical resources.

Read more: 148 combat clashes since start of day: most attacks recorded in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions – General Staff





Situation in the South

"Russian occupation forces are reinforcing their positions and continue to attempt to turn the tide of the fighting in their favour. Ukrainian defence forces are steadfastly holding their designated lines.

Our objectives remain unchanged – to inflict maximum losses on the enemy with the aim of exhausting them, liberating Ukrainian territories, and preserving the lives of our soldiers," the Commander-in-Chief summarised.

Read more: Russians are advancing in small groups in Pokrovsk direction, - 117th SHMB