In Pokrovsk direction, role of robotic systems is growing, Russians are shifting to "infiltration" tactics, - "Rubizh" brigade

Robots are being used with increasing frequency in ground operations on the front lines near Pokrovsk. The Russians are stepping up their "infiltration" tactics.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Illienko, an officer with the "Svoboda" battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine's "Rubizh" brigade, spoke about this on Army TV.

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"Our drone system is under a lot of strain right now. That’s because we have to constantly monitor every bush to make sure no Katsap sneak through. As soon as even a few get through, it becomes a problem. They’ll accumulate somewhere—in the basement of a ruined building, or in some ditch. It’s quite difficult to drive them out of there afterwards," noted an officer from the "Svoboda" battalion.

The soldier added that ground-based robotic systems have begun to play a very significant role. No major operation takes place without them.

"All evacuations of the seriously wounded. They took place from the red zone precisely thanks to the UGVs. That is, all lives saved are thanks to the UGVs. Also, thanks to the UGV, a large portion of regular logistics operations takes place," Illienko stated.

What happened before?

Over the past day, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 32 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Muravka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, and Kotlyne.

Read more: Ruscists continue to exert pressure and advance toward Hryshyne from Pokrovsk, - DeepState