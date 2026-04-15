Ruscists continue to exert pressure and advance toward Hryshyne from Pokrovsk, - DeepState

Russian occupiers have almost completely occupied Hryshyne in Pokrovsk district.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The enemy is able to build up its infantry and equipment south of Myrnohrad, in part because Ukrainian pilots are unable to reach that area with drones. We previously mentioned that the Katsaps had begun moving artillery units to the southern outskirts.

Currently, the enemy is using these accumulated resources to put pressure on the northern outskirts of the city in order to crush the city and its metropolitan area. At the same time, the enemy is advancing and consolidating its positions in the area north of Rivne, which threatens those holding this pocket in the Svitlyi area," the report states.

Watch more: "Road of death" on dam near Pokrovsk: 12 pieces of destroyed Russian military equipment and remains of four occupiers. VIDEO

Kill-zone

According to analysts, the Russians are using drones to control a kill zone within a 20-kilometer radius of the center of Myrnohrad and are targeting anything that moves, making any movement or activity in the area extremely difficult.

Enemy advancement

"Pressure and advancement toward Hryshyne from Pokrovsk continue. The enemy is gradually moving into the village and has almost completely occupied it. Infiltrations are increasingly being detected in the Novooleksandrivka and Vasylivka areas," DeepState added.

Read more: Enemy is attempting to intensify its offensive in Pokrovsk urban area, - "East" Operational Command