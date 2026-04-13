Enemy is attempting to intensify its offensive in Pokrovsk urban area, - "East" Operational Command

The situation in the Pokrovsk area remains difficult. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk urban area by increasing the number of assault troops and deploying long-range artillery and drone units.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the "East" Operational Command.

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The Situation in Pokrovsk

As noted, despite constant pressure from the enemy, our units continue to hold their positions, particularly in the northern part of Pokrovsk.

Read more: Shooting battles in Hryshyne: enemy is attempting to break through defences, – 7th Airborne Corps

Offensive on Hryshyne

Facing active resistance from the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy has slowed its advance and is attempting to intensify its efforts, particularly in the direction of the village of Hryshyne. The assault groups deployed by the occupiers are being eliminated.

Overall, yesterday in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 28 assault operations by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Zatyshok, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Novopavlivka.

Read more: Enemy has slowed down its advance and is trying to become more active in direction of Rodynske and Hryshyne, - Operation Task Force "East"

In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, disrupting enemy logistics, and carrying out search-and-strike operations.

Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.

Withdrawal of Russian troops

Our troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment. Overall, according to preliminary data, the occupiers’ losses remain the highest in the area of responsibility of the "East" Operational Command—329 invaders over the past 24 hours.

Over 1,860 UAVs of various types have been destroyed, and 111 units of other weapons and equipment have been destroyed or damaged. In particular, multiple launch rocket systems and 7 units of other artillery weapons were destroyed or damaged, along with 61 vehicles and 36 pieces of specialized equipment; 45 shelters were struck.

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that, during the "ceasefire," attempts by Russian forces to advance toward Hryshyne in small infantry groups were observed.