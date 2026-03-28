Shooting battles in Hryshyne: enemy is attempting to break through defences, – 7th Airborne Corps

Shooting battles are ongoing in the Hryshyne and Rodynske areas. Defense forces are repelling attacks and destroying enemy artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the 7th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Airborne Assault Troops.

"The enemy is focusing its main efforts on advancing in the areas around Hryshyne and toward Rodynske, attempting to employ so-called 'pincer movements' and advancing along the flanks," the statement reads.

It is reported that the Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Corps are repelling daily attacks on Hryshyne.

"Shooting battles are ongoing in the center of the town, while Ukrainian units are holding back the enemy and blocking its advance from the east of the town. At the same time, the enemy is increasingly attempting to advance westward, avoiding a direct assault on Hryshyne," the military emphasized.

Watch more: Defence forces have halted enemy assaults involving motorised vehicles near Pokrovsk and Hryshyne, – Operational Command "East". VIDEO

Fighting in the Pokrovsk urban area

On the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian troops are blocking enemy advances and holding their positions.

On the Myrnohrad-Rodynske sector, units in the 7th Airborne Corps' defense zone are engaging and repelling the enemy in close coordination with the 1st Azov National Guard Corps.

"There has been an increase in the use of multiple launch rocket systems and attack drones throughout the Pokrovsk urban area. The enemy is actively exploiting the adverse weather conditions of recent days to conceal its movements and build up its forces," the statement said.

Despite the enemy’s attempts to concentrate artillery, the Defense Forces’ efforts are focused on weakening the enemy’s firepower. "In particular, over the past two days, the 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces destroyed and damaged four enemy artillery pieces in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas," the military reported.