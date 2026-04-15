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News Video Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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"Road of death" on dam near Pokrovsk: 12 pieces of destroyed Russian military equipment and remains of four occupiers. VIDEO

A video has emerged online, filmed by a Russian occupier, showing the catastrophic losses suffered by his units in the Pokrovsk direction. The footage captures the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes on a narrow and vulnerable section of the front line. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The invader films his journey along a dirt road that crosses the dam. This supply route has become a veritable trap for the occupying forces.

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Read more: Russians are advancing in small groups in Pokrovsk direction, - 117th SHMB

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Russian Army (12209) elimination (7645) arms (1012)
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