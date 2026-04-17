In Pokrovsk, enemy is being held back on northern outskirts. In south, Russians are amassing equipment and personnel, - "East" Operational Command

Defense forces have repelled dozens of attacks in the east, with the most challenging situation unfolding in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the "East" Operational Command.

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Combat Operations

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched two attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Minkivka and Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 25 attacks near Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

The Situation in the Pokrovsk Direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 32 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Rodynske, Muravka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, and Kotlyne.

In particular, the situation remains tense in the Hryshyne area. The enemy is attempting to advance and establish a foothold in the settlement, operating in small infantry groups. Small-arms firefights are ongoing.

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy on the northern outskirts. In the southern part of the city, the Russians are attempting to amass equipment and personnel, hoping to create conditions for further advancement northward.

Our units are identifying and destroying targets, preventing the occupiers from forming strike groups. Strikes are taking place both in Pokrovsk and south of the city.

Read more: Ruscists continue to exert pressure and advance toward Hryshyne from Pokrovsk, - DeepState

Overall, the situation in the Pokrovsk direction remained challenging yesterday. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk urban area by increasing the number of assault infantry units and deploying long-range artillery and drone units.

Enemy Casualties

In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting enhanced aerial reconnaissance, additional mining of likely enemy advance routes, and blocking of enemy logistics, as well as search-and-strike operations. Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.

Overall, according to preliminary data, the occupiers’ losses remain the highest in the area of responsibility of the "East" Operational Command—389 invaders over the past 24 hours. More than 2,050 UAVs of various types have been destroyed. A total of 157 units of other weapons and equipment have been destroyed or damaged:

MLRS destroyed;

20 pieces of other artillery equipment destroyed or damaged;

71 vehicles;

48 pieces of specialized equipment, 6 armored personnel carriers, and 3 tanks.

Units of the "East" military group are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 82 Russian UAV command posts have been destroyed.

Read more: In Pokrovsk direction, role of robotic systems is growing, Russians are shifting to "infiltration" tactics, - "Rubizh" brigade