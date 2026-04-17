Russians are pulling resources to southern outskirts of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region – 7th Air Assault Forces Corps

Russian troops are pulling resources to the southern outskirts of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, using residential development as natural cover.

This was reported by Volodymyr Polevyi, Communications Chief of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, on air with Radio Donbas Realii (a project of Radio Liberty), Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"The enemy does indeed currently have an advantage within the residential development of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. It primarily provides them with cover," Polevyi said.

On 15 April, the DeepState project reported that the enemy was amassing infantry and tube artillery in southern Myrnohrad, an area that is difficult for Ukraine to reach with drones.

Read more: Enemy is attempting to intensify its offensive in Pokrovsk urban area, - "East" Operational Command

Why is it difficult to strike them with drones?

According to the spokesman for the 7th Corps, the difficulty of carrying out strikes is linked to the fact that ordinary tactical FPVs (rather than Middle Strike-category UAVs with a range of 100 km) are hindered by urban development: "The high-rises of Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk are like mountains, like a forest standing in front of Russian logistics and shielding their radio horizon."

Attempts to look beyond these high-rises with the help of relay drones or reconnaissance drones run into active Russian air defence operations, Polevyi said. Even new fibre-optic drones lose effectiveness in the city: in dense urban development, the cable simply falls to the ground, bends or snaps against the sharp corners of buildings "sticking out like teeth."

Despite these technological limitations, the corps spokesman added that southern Myrnohrad is not an absolute "blind spot." Strikes are being carried out there, but the complexity of the urban terrain and the current command priorities make this direction one of the most difficult for drone operations.

Read more: Russians want to capture entire Pokrovsk direction by end of April, but lack forces for it – Zelenskyy