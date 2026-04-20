Occupiers strike Kharkiv with drone - six people injured (updated)

On the evening of April 20, Russian troops struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv with a combat drone.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a message from Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy struck the city with a combat drone - a hit in the Osnovianskyi district," the message reads.

Information is available regarding one person injured as a result of the shelling.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

Read more: Russia attacked Kharkiv: two strikes recorded in Osnovianskyi district

Update

Later, Syniehubov reported that three people were injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. An apartment building was also damaged as a result of the strike.

At 7:13 p.m., Terekhov wrote: "Already five injured."

Update

"Medics have provided assistance to six people injured as a result of the enemy shelling of the Osnovianskyi district. Specifically, a 17-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction. Efforts to mitigate the aftermath of the attack are ongoing," Syniehubov reported.

As a reminder, yesterday evening, Russia also attacked Kharkiv: two hits were recorded in the Osnovianskyi district.