After more than four years of full-scale war, Ukraine is entering a new phase of combat operations—an increasing number of tasks on the front lines are being carried out by unmanned ground vehicles, which are gradually replacing infantry.

According to Censor.NET, The Independent reports on this.

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A New Form of War

According to military officials, remotely operated ground robots are already being used in combat operations, logistics, and the defense of positions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that Ukrainian units were able to recapture positions without deploying infantry—using only drones and ground-based robotic systems.

This was the first such incident in modern warfare.

Mykola Zinkevych, commander of the BNTZ unit, notes that the main goal is to save the lives of the soldiers.

In situations where the risk to humans is too high, machines perform the tasks.

Read more: In March, Russian Federation’s total losses rose by 29% thanks to Ukrainian USF units, – Syrskyi

How the front is shifting

The use of ground-based robots has already had a significant impact on logistics.

While an infantryman can carry about 20 kg of equipment, unmanned platforms can transport between 200 and 600 kg of cargo.

This allows for more efficient delivery of ammunition and equipment without putting personnel at risk.

Operators can also control these systems from distances of tens of kilometers, which reduces losses.

Read more: Ground robot Zmii breaks through to fighters who held line in complete isolation for 5 days. VIDEO

Results of use

In recent months, units employing ground forces have carried out more than 100 offensive operations.

Enemy positions, shelters, command posts, and other targets were destroyed.

Among the systems currently in active use are Ukrainian robotic platforms equipped with weapons, including machine guns.

Ukraine is a leader in technology

According to research, Ukraine has already become a global leader in the production and use of unmanned systems.

The market for such technologies has grown by nearly 500% over the past year.

It is important to note that a significant portion of these products are manufactured domestically, which reduces dependence on imports.

Read more: "We are expanding the unmanned component of the assault troops and the Territorial Defense Forces," says Syrskyi. Photo report

Costs and Risks

The average cost of a single ground robot ranges from $30,000 to $50,000, depending on the configuration.

At the same time, approximately 10–15% of such systems are lost during combat operations.

Experts also point out the risks—the remote use of force may lower the threshold for its use and pose additional threats to the civilian population.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Ukraine to create a "Robot Army" and an "Electronic Warfare Army," says Fedorov

What's next?

Despite this, Ukraine continues to actively develop robotic systems, adapting its tactics to the conditions of modern war.

It is expected that the proportion of unmanned ground vehicles on the battlefield will only increase in the future, while infantry will take on more specialized tasks.