Robots replace infantry: Ukraine enters new phase of war - Independent
After more than four years of full-scale war, Ukraine is entering a new phase of combat operations—an increasing number of tasks on the front lines are being carried out by unmanned ground vehicles, which are gradually replacing infantry.
According to Censor.NET, The Independent reports on this.
A New Form of War
According to military officials, remotely operated ground robots are already being used in combat operations, logistics, and the defense of positions.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that Ukrainian units were able to recapture positions without deploying infantry—using only drones and ground-based robotic systems.
This was the first such incident in modern warfare.
Mykola Zinkevych, commander of the BNTZ unit, notes that the main goal is to save the lives of the soldiers.
In situations where the risk to humans is too high, machines perform the tasks.
How the front is shifting
The use of ground-based robots has already had a significant impact on logistics.
While an infantryman can carry about 20 kg of equipment, unmanned platforms can transport between 200 and 600 kg of cargo.
This allows for more efficient delivery of ammunition and equipment without putting personnel at risk.
Operators can also control these systems from distances of tens of kilometers, which reduces losses.
Results of use
In recent months, units employing ground forces have carried out more than 100 offensive operations.
Enemy positions, shelters, command posts, and other targets were destroyed.
Among the systems currently in active use are Ukrainian robotic platforms equipped with weapons, including machine guns.
Ukraine is a leader in technology
According to research, Ukraine has already become a global leader in the production and use of unmanned systems.
The market for such technologies has grown by nearly 500% over the past year.
It is important to note that a significant portion of these products are manufactured domestically, which reduces dependence on imports.
Costs and Risks
The average cost of a single ground robot ranges from $30,000 to $50,000, depending on the configuration.
At the same time, approximately 10–15% of such systems are lost during combat operations.
Experts also point out the risks—the remote use of force may lower the threshold for its use and pose additional threats to the civilian population.
What's next?
Despite this, Ukraine continues to actively develop robotic systems, adapting its tactics to the conditions of modern war.
It is expected that the proportion of unmanned ground vehicles on the battlefield will only increase in the future, while infantry will take on more specialized tasks.
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